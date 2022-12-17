Veterans honored in Boise Wreaths Across America ceremony

2,600 wreaths were placed at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Saturday to honor service members who sacrificed for our country.

BOISE, Idaho — Every December, one nonprofit works to make sure service members laid to rest at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery and across the United States are not forgotten.

Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, an annual ceremony of placing wreaths on the graves of veterans with families, friends and other veterans in attendance.

Community members were able to donate $15 for a wreath, with a goal of 6,200 wreaths at the Idaho State Veterans Ceremony Saturday. According to Wreaths Across America, the ceremony took place at more than 3,400 locations across each state, at sea and abroad.

The community donated enough to meet the 6,200-wreath goal, but poor weather conditions unfortunately caused one truck of wreaths to miss Saturday's ceremony. 2,600 wreaths were still placed in Boise.

According to the Wreaths Across America - Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Facebook page, the remaining 3,600 wreaths will be placed "sometime this week." Those interested in helping are asked to follow the account for updates, available here.

"You see all the people come out and want to place the wreaths and honor those. When you place a wreath, we ask that you say their name," location coordinator Tamara Earp said. "A person dies twice, once when they take their last breath and a second time when their name is last mentioned. So, placing the wreaths and saying their name one more time is keeping them alive in spirit."

Earp has overseen the Boise ceremony for nine years. The nonprofit's mission with the event is to "Remember, Honor and Teach."

The wreaths will stay at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery until Jan. 21, 2023. For more information on Wreaths Across America, click here.

