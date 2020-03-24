Worker killed when struck by dump truck in New Plymouth

Idaho State Police is investigating the man's death that happened at a construction site Tuesday morning.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — The Idaho State Police is investigating the death of a man at a construction site in New Plymouth.

The incident happened around 9:30 Tuesday morning near the intersection of SW 1st Avenue and Plymouth Boulevard in New Plymouth.

Police say that Samuel McMillen, 28, of Ontario, was operating a 1995 Mack dump truck.

Rayden Dodson, 62, of Ontario, was performing maintenance near the rear of the vehicle and was struck by the dump truck.

Dodson died from his injuries at the scene.

No other information has been released at this time.