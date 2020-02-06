Construction worker killed in accident during I-84 repaving in Nampa

Officials say the 28-year-old was killed by a piece of heavy machinery as he worked near Exit 36.

NAMPA, Idaho — A man died early Tuesday morning after an accident on a job site along Interstate 84 in Nampa, where he was working on a repaving project.

The worker has been identified as 28-year-old Robert J. Jones of Mountain Home. According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, Jones worked for Concrete Placing Company, the main contractor on the repaving project.

The Ada County Coroner said that Jones was working along I-84 near Exit 36 when he was injured by a piece of heavy machinery Monday night. He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he was pronounced dead at 2:34 a.m.

The coroner's office listed the cause of death as traumatic injuries due to heavy machinery, and ruled the death an accident. The type of machinery and what led up to Jone's accident have not been released, but ITD said traffic or drivers on I-84 were not a factor in what happened.