Worker killed in construction accident near Hidden Springs

Officials say the man was operating a scraper when the machine rolled down a large hill.
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man was killed Monday afternoon when a large piece of construction equipment he was operating overturned. 

The workplace accident happened at about 4 p.m. off North Horse Collar Way, in an area of new construction on the east side of Hidden Springs.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the worker was operating a scraper - a machine used to move and level dirt - when the equipment rolled down a large hill. 

The man was thrown from the scraper and struck by it, according to the sheriff's office. He died from his injuries at the scene. 

The victim was in his 20's, officials say, but his exact age and name have not yet been released. KTVB has reached out to the Ada County Coroner's office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for more information.

