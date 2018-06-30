BOISE - The left-most lane on eastbound Interstate 84 near the Cloverdale overpass will be closed Sunday as crews prepare to replace the bridge.

Crews will drill beneath the existing bridge to test soil composition to see if the bridge foundation will also need to be replaced.

The Ada County Highway District approved the construction of the new bridge earlier this week after a fiery crash damaged the overpass nearly two weeks ago.

Four people were killed when a semi-truck slammed into the back of an SUV, causing a chain reaction crash just before the overpass.

