BOISE — The Boise Parks and Recreation Department says work is progressing to repair and restore the historic Gene Harris Bandshell in Julia Davis Park that was damaged by fire on April 23.

Parks and Rec spokeswoman Bonnie Shelton says about $54,000 has been spent so far in the six months since the fire. The bandshell repairs are being covered by insurance.

The 90-year-old bandshell’s roof was badly damaged by the fire, but we are told the structure did not have to be torn down.

Right now, Shelton says crews are finishing up clean-up work sealing the building for the winter so snow is kept out and can do any additional damage.

She says Boise Parks and Recreation is working to hire an architect to design the restoration project. That process will likely take a few more weeks.

Officials are unsure how long the restoration work will take, but Shelton says bringing the bandshell back to its former glory is a “top priority.”

“We understand the value it brings to the community,” Shelton said.

They hope to have it open by mid- to late-summer and host some events there.

Shelton says there will also be some upgrades to the facility, but did not elaborate.

Boise Fire investigators say the bandshell fire was human-caused. The Boise Police Department is now leading the investigation.

A spokesman for BPD says they have not identified any suspects yet. This is an active investigation. Detectives are still seeking tips from the public.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

