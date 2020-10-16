Areas near Woodhead Fire now open to hunters

The burned portion of the Andrus Wildlife Management Area remains closed to visitors.

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Although the Woodhead Fire burning near Cambridge is not yet extinguished, portions of the Andrus Wildlife Management Area have been reopened to the public.

The area, which is popular with hunters, had been under a fire-related closure for several weeks.

"With hunting season in full swing, we wanted to open some unburned portions of the WMA when it was safe to do so," Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist Aaron Switalski said. "Visitors should note that burned portions within the WMA remain closed to all public entry, including foot travel, as we begin the long process of rehabilitation for these sensitive areas."

The northern portion of the Andrus WMA accessible from the Dukes Creek and Board Gulch access roads did not burn, and is now open for walk-in and motorized access. All WMA land south of Highway 71 is also open.

A portion of land, seen outlined in red on this Idaho Department of Fish and Game map, remains closed to visitors.

The Woodhead Fire burned more than 96,000 acres in the Payette National Forest and the Andrus Wildlife Management Area after sparking in early September. The fire is currently 90% contained.