Wood River Middle School placed on lockdown after balloon pop

Blaine County School District sent out an alert saying the school had been placed on lockdown; a follow-up alert stated there was no threat and classes could resume.

BOISE, Idaho — In an alert posted by the Blaine County School District, school officials announced that Wood River Middle School had gone on lockdown Tuesday morning after a loud noise was heard from a school bathroom.

After investigating, the cause of the noise was determined to be a popping balloon.

At 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, the middle school was put into lockdown because of the noise from the bathroom. By 11:30 a.m., the lockdown ended after it was determined there was no threat.

The other schools in the district were placed in locked-out status, and district officials instructed the public not to go to the schools.

The Hailey Police Department responded and said at this time there is no active threat to the public.

In a follow-up alert, the school said, "a special thanks to law enforcement for their rapid response. Afternoon classes will continue as planned except for afternoon preschool."

