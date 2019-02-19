BURLEY, Idaho — Two women were killed in a head-on wreck between two pickup trucks on Interstate 84.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. just west of Burley.

According to Idaho State Police, 39-year-old Jennifer Thompson of Hagerman was driving her Toyota Tacoma east in the westbound lanes when the collision happened. Thompson crashed head-on into an oncoming Chevy Silverado driven by 21-year-old Ryan Cordie of Aitkin, Minnesota.

Both Thompson and Cordie's passenger, 21-year-old Monica Buchite of Baxter, Minnesota, died at the scene. Cordie and another passenger, 44-year-old Karrie Cordie, were airlifted to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Ryan Cordie was listed in critical condition Tuesday morning, according to a hospital spokesman, while Karrie Cordie is in fair condition.

All four people were wearing their seatbelts, police say. It's unclear why Thompson was driving the wrong way on the highway.

The crash blocked westbound I-84 for four hours while crews worked to clear the crash. The collision remains under investigation.