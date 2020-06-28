x
Woman's body found three weeks after car crashed into the Clearwater River

The woman was identified as Connie Williams by her tattoos, according to police.
BOISE, Idaho — A dive team from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office recovered a woman's body from the Clearwater River on Saturday, three weeks after she went missing when her car crashed into the river.

Idaho State Police say the woman's car was spotted in the river around Highway 12 at mile marker 71. Just before 2 p.m. Saturday, a dive team confirmed it was the woman's car.

The woman was identified as Connie Williams by her tattoos, according to police. Her next of kin have been notified.

Officials said her body and her car have been taken out of the river.

Williams was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

