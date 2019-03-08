MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — Angela Wood made a pitstop in Mountain Home to see her brother after traveling 3,811 miles - not by car - but by a horse-drawn wagon.

"I tell you what, it's been exciting," Angela said. "My mission is to raise awareness for childhood hunger in America."

For every mile Angela travels, she hopes to raise a dollar to feed the hungry.

"I've always wanted to do a horse trek - all my life," she said.

In 2015, that dream came to fruition. Angela said she kept having a dream of a starving child.

"I was like, 'well that's a weird dream,'" she said. "I've never drove a wagon before - where'd that come from?

I dreamed that same dream - night, after night, after night, and I decided in that moment that I needed to do it in a wagon, with my horses, and a picture on the side."

The side of Angela's cypress wagon reads, "CHILDHOOD HUNGER AWARENESS... Childhood Hunger... One Mile is Not Enough."

For the all miles she's traveled, Angela wants to give the credit to her horses, Renegade and Starbuck, as well as her chihuahua.

"These guys are stars, you couldn't pay me their weight in gold," Angela said.

Her mission is difficult, but her message simple.

"It only takes one person," Angela said. "You can't change the world, but you can change a child's life."

Angela hits the road again on Monday, headed for Nevada. She asks drivers for one thing.

"When you're out there on the road and you see me, just slow down!" she said laughingly. "Rocks fly off your vehicles and hit my horses."

Angela plans to ride until she reaches her goal of raising $7,000 to help feed hungry children.