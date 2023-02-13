Woman missing from West Boise care facility

An endangered-missing alert for the woman, named Brenda, went out shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help to locate a woman who walked away from a care facility Sunday.

The woman, identified as Brenda Hardinger, is vulnerable and believed to be in danger, the police department said. She was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, walking away from a facility on West Smoke Ranch Drive, located just north of Overland Road between Maple Grove and Five Mile roads.

Brenda is about 5-foot-5 and 200 pounds. She was wearing jeans and possibly a cowboy hat.

Idaho State Police sent out an endangered missing persons alert shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, and have released a poster with information.

Police and family have searched all the places she regularly visits, covering an area from Maple Grove to Eagle roads and Overland Road to Fairview Avenue. They say Brenda has expressed an interest in visiting Yellowstone, and could possibly hitchhike.

If you see her, contact the Boise Police Department at 208-377-6790.

