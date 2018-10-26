MERIDIAN — A woman has died and a man remains in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon at Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane.

Meridian Police say the driver of a pickup headed westbound on Cherry Ln. turned south onto Ten Mile just before the pickup and a car collided. Meridian Police Lt. Mark Ford said Saturday that there is a flashing yellow light at the intersection.

A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were taken to the hospital. Ford said Saturday that at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that the woman had died. The man, who was driving the car, was still in the hospital on Saturday with injuries that include several broken bones.

Police have not released the victims' names. The Ada County Coroner is handling family notifications. However, police and family who have contacted KTVB say the woman who died was the mother of the driver.

The accident remains under investigation.

