MERIDIAN — A woman has died and a man remains in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon at Ten Mile Road and Cherry Lane.

Meridian Police say the driver of a pickup headed westbound on Cherry Ln. turned south onto Ten Mile just before the pickup and a car collided.

A 78-year-old woman and 55-year-old man were taken to the hospital.

Meridian Police Lt. Mark Ford said Saturday that at about 10:45 p.m. Friday, police were notified that the woman had died. The man, who was driving the car, was listed in critical condition at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center on Saturday, with injuries that include several broken bones.

Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea said a 1-year-old baby boy was also in the car, but was not hurt. The child was restrained in a car seat, he said.

Basterrechea said investigators have received different information from witnesses to the crash. Investigators were able to speak briefly with the car's driver immediately after the wreck, but have not been able to interview him further.

Crash reconstruction crews are still working to piece together details about how the wreck happened.

Police have not released the victims' names. The Ada County Coroner is handling family notifications.

However, police and family who have contacted KTVB say the woman who died was the mother of the driver.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.

