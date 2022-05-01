Woman killed in two-car crash near Jerome

The driver didn't yield to oncoming traffic, Idaho State Police said about the deadly collision.

JEROME, Idaho — A woman from Jerome died Saturday evening at the scene of a two-car collision at 300 W and 100 S roads, Idaho State Police said late Saturday.

The 55-year-old woman was driving east on 100 S in a Mazda 626 and a 19-year-old man, also from Jerome, was driving south on 300 W in a Dodge Durango, when ISP said the driver of the Mazda failed to yield to oncoming traffic, and was struck by the Dodge in the intersection, which is west of Jerome.

The crash occurred at 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the woman who died was not wearing a seat belt, and the driver and passenger in the Dodge were wearing seat belts.

The names of the people involved have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

