BANKS - A woman has been killed in a crash at Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Idaho State Police said it involved a car and a and a van pulling a trailer. The van was carrying members of youth rafting trip.

The car's driver died.

There were multiple minor injuries suffered among the van's passengers, and they were transported to a local hospital. Cascade Raft and Kayak helped get the uninjured teens back home to the Treasure Valley.

Idaho State Police, the Idaho Transportation Department, the Horseshoe Bend Fire Department and the Boise County Sheriff's Office responded.

Flaggers are directing traffic, and expect delays if you're traveling in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KTVB