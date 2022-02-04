Woman killed in crash on US-20 west of Ashton

Idaho State Police said the woman was traveling passenger in a Ford F150 when it collided with the back of a Kenworth semi's trailer near milepost 357.

ASHTON, Idaho — An 82-year-old woman from Island Park, Idaho died Friday afternoon after the truck she was riding passenger in struck the back of a Kenworth semi pulling a single trailer.

Idaho State Police (ISP) said the woman was traveling in a Ford F150 driven by a 57-year-old man from Denver, Colo., around 2:40 p.m. heading eastbound on US-20 around milepost 357, west of Ashton.

Friday, the truck collided with the end of the Kenworth semi driven by a 33-year-old man from Teton, Idaho. The semi was also traveling eastbound on US-20 when the rear of its trailer was struck by the Ford F150 as the semi was turning right on East 1000 N.

The driver of the pickup was transported to a local hospital by way of a ground ambulance, ISP said. According to ISP's press release, neither the driver or passenger of the Ford truck were wearing their seatbelts. The 33-year-old driver of the semi was wearing his seatbelt.

ISP said travel lanes were blocked following the collision, but traffic was able to continue around the scene of the crash.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.

