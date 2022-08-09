Woman killed in rollover crash on I-84 near Burley

The woman from Lynnwood, Wash., was traveling eastbound on I-84 Tuesday in a 2006 Ford Focus when she drove into the median and the vehicle rolled multiple times.

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — A 49-year-old woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County, Idaho State Police reported.

The woman from Lynnwood, Wash., was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she drove into the median. The vehicle rolled multiple times, according to Idaho State Police.

Tuesday's rollover crash happened around 2:28 p.m. at mile marker 206.1 near Burley.

The woman died at the scene of the crash. ISP said she was wearing a seat belt.

I-84's left lane for westbound traffic was blocked for roughly three hours Tuesday following the incident.

The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County Coroner were on scene with ISP.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

