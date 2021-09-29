x
Woman dies after being struck by car in southwest Boise

Boise Police say the victim was walking across Overland Road, but wasn't using a crosswalk.
Credit: Boise Police Dept.
Boise Police were investigating a crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Five Mile and Overland roads in Boise, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — A woman has died after being hit by a car on West Overland Road Wednesday night.

Boise Police said the woman was walking north across Overland just west of Five Mile when a driver struck her shortly after 7 p.m.

She was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates she was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.

The Boise Police Dept. said the driver stopped immediately after the collision. As of Wednesday night, no charges have been filed.

Westbound Overland was shut down while officers investigated at the scene.

Boise Police detectives and a crash reconstruction team were called in.

The Ada County Coroner will release the name of the woman who died after next of kin are notified.

