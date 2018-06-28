NAMPA -- A woman was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Interstate 84 Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate, just past the Karcher Road exit.

According to Idaho State Police, a teenage driver in a Dodge Dakota was headed east when traffic ahead of the pickup slowed. The teen changed lanes and crashed into the back of a Saint Alphonsus Transit Van.

The van, driven by 60-year-old Marsha G. Macedo, was pushed into the rear of a Pontiac Vibe driven by 46-year-old Kevin Hardy of Utah.

According to hospital spokesman Mark Snider, Macedo is a Saint Alphonsus employee, and no patients were being transported in the van. She was taken by ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, but is expected to be OK, Snider said.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The wreck blocked the left lane of both eastbound and westbound I-84 for more than an hour. All lanes have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.



