NEW PLYMOUTH -- An Oregon woman was hospitalized after rolling her pickup truck on Interstate 84 Friday morning.

The crash happened at 10:23 a.m. at milepost 12 near New Plymouth.

According to Idaho State Police, 22-year-old Angelica Martinez of Salem, Oregon was headed east when she lost control of her Ford Ranger. The pickup rolled, going through the median and landing in the westbound lanes of I-84.

Martinez was taken by ambulance to St. Lukes Fruitland Medical Plaza in Fruitland. She was wearing a seatbelt when she crashed, police say.

The rollover blocked one lane westbound for about two hours.

