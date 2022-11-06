Woman hit and killed by semi-truck in Jerome

BOISE, Idaho — A Twin Falls woman was hit and killed by a semi-truck just east of Jerome, Sunday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).
Around 2:55 p.m., a 28-year-old woman parked her 2021 Subaru Crosstrek on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County, got out of her car and began walking.
A 58-year-old man from Kent, Washington, struck the woman in a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck.
The woman died from her injuries at the scene of the accident.
The accident partially blocked one of the lanes for an hour and a half, while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.
ISP is investigating the accident.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.