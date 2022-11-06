Woman hit and killed by semi-truck in Jerome

The 28-year-old from Twin Falls had parked her car on the shoulder, got out and began walking along the road, according to police. She was then hit by a semi-truck.

BOISE, Idaho — A Twin Falls woman was hit and killed by a semi-truck just east of Jerome, Sunday afternoon, according to Idaho State Police (ISP).

Around 2:55 p.m., a 28-year-old woman parked her 2021 Subaru Crosstrek on the westbound shoulder of I-84 near milepost 171, in Jerome County, got out of her car and began walking.

A 58-year-old man from Kent, Washington, struck the woman in a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck.

The woman died from her injuries at the scene of the accident.

The accident partially blocked one of the lanes for an hour and a half, while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

ISP is investigating the accident.

