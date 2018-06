PRAIRIE - The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a woman who went missing while camping in the Prairie area.

Angela M. Dominic walked away from her campsite and was last seen there on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Angela is a missing person only and is not being sought for any criminal activity.

Anyone who has seen her or may know her current whereabouts is asked to call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at 208-587-2100.

