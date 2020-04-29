Woman finds swarm of bees in her backyard

Kris Edwards called a local beekeeper for help and the bees were quickly and safely removed from her yard.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Kris Edwards was out mowing her lawn Monday when she spotted something unusual on an overturned plastic chair in her backyard. A handful of honeybees had begun to swarm. Over the next hour, the swarm grew much larger.

That's when Kris decided to call Meridian beekeeper Yeliazar "Zar" Tymoshchuk.

He arrived about an hour later and brought with him a cardboard bee box.

Zar was able to gather the bees in the box and remove them safely from the property.

Kris said she watched him work and took photos which she later posted to Facebook. She said the whole process went smoothly as the bees seemed to calm down.

KTVB spoke with Zar Tuesday afternoon about the incident. He says every year around this time is when local beekeepers start getting calls for help.

"Bees will swarm for about another three weeks," he said.

Zar says the reason the bees are swarming is because the old queen is leaving the hive. The bees now need a new place to live. Most of the time they will build hives in trees or underneath house eaves.

"They can be in a lot of weird place where people don't want them to be," Zar said. One of those strange places was a hot tub.

Zar's been removing bees from all kinds of places for three years now. His dad and brother are also beekeepers. His dad's been doing it for 30 years.

Zar has already been out on six calls in just the past two days. His focus is on rescuing the bees and getting them to a good place. He says it doesn't take long for him to respond to a call, and if he can't go he will contact another beekeeper to help with a swarm.