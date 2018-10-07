CALDWELL - This is definitely not something you want to see when you visit Lake Lowell - rusty nails and barbed wire!

A local woman says that's exactly what she found during a recent trip to the lake.

It happened on the Caldwell side of the lake.

We want to be clear that we walked up and down the lake and didn't see any nails ourselves.

But Kyrsten King says she wants to get this out before someone gets hurt.

It's summertime, and you know what that means: a time to hit the water and enjoy the sun.

“I just couldn’t believe we found those,” said Kyrsten King.

She says her fun in the sun was ruined by barbed wire, rusty nails and glass shards scattered in and near the waters of Lake Lowell's Caldwell side.

“We were in the water, swimming and I was at least ankle high in the water and my boyfriend Derrick looked down and he found a rusted nail not even inches away from my foot,” she said.

Kyrsten and her boyfriend visited the popular lake just a few days before the Fourth of July.

“My boyfriend Derrick and I saw at least 35 rusted nails, barbed wire and many, many shards of glass. And tops of bottles like the tin cans,” Kyrsten said.

KTVB reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, one of the organizations that manage Lake Lowell. They say they have not received any reports of this happening and are unaware of it.

Kyrsten says she just wants to get the word out that so families can be aware.

“I mean imagine if you haven’t gotten your tetanus shot? There could be so many things that could happen,” Kyrsten said. “This is a family area where people are having fun and shouldn’t have to worry about those things.”

Kyrsten's post has since been shared more than a thousand times.

Meantime, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says they often rely on volunteers to pick up trash and if anyone sees anything that could be harmful, to give them a call.

They would also like to thank Kyrsten for picking up those nails she saw.

© 2018 KTVB