BAKER COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Baker County say alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that sent one woman to the hospital with severe injuries.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office says 61-year-old Rebecca Johnson was driving on Snake River Road and Rock Creek Road in Baker County Friday afternoon when her vehicle left the road and went 150 yards down a steep embankment and into the Snake River.

Johnson was ejected from the vehicle.

Members of the Baker County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue dive team and rope team located Johnson by boat and brought her to shore.

She was taken by life flight to a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

