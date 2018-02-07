BOISE - One person has died in a rollover crash on Highway 95 near Weiser, according to the Idaho State Police.

Police say Judith Chan, 77, of New Meadows, was headed south in a 2002 Lexus L43 sedan when she crossed over the northbound lanes and went off the highway. Her car struck a power pole then rolled.

The accident happened around 8:20 a.m. Monday near milepost 89, just north of Weiser.

Chan was wearing a seat belt, but she died from her injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

