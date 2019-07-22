BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says a 34-year-old woman died in a rollover crash that happened on Thursday night.

Police say Yvette M. Cabrito of Bellevue, Idaho, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic when she lost control of her vehicle.

Investigators say that based on witness accounts and evidence, she drove off the road at high speeds, rolling her car multiple times and came to a stop about 350 feet from the road.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, according to police.

According to investigators, speed and alcohol are suspected of being factors in causing the crash.

ALSO: 7-year-old boy hit by pickup in Boise dies