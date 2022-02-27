'She brought so much love to our lives': 20-year-old college student dies in southern MN house explosion

Kailey Mach's uncle told KARE 11 that his niece attended Augsburg University and planned to use her degree to become a kindergarten teacher.

LEXINGTON, Minnesota — The family of Kailey Mach is mourning the 20-year-old after she died in a house explosion Saturday night in Le Sueur County.

According to Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason, a 911 call for a reported house explosion on 211th Avenue in Lexington Township, about six miles northeast of Le Center, came in around 11:25 p.m. on Feb. 26.

When fire crews and deputies arrived at the residence, they found the explosion caused the house to catch on fire and collapse, according to the sheriff's office.

As crews began to put out the fire, officials say first responders soon learned that the family who lived there was gone, but a 20-year-old woman, later identified by her family as Mach, was staying there to watch the house and the homeowner's two dogs.

Fire crews found Mach's body in the basement of the home after putting out the fire, officials say.

Mach's uncle, Tim Siebsen, told KARE 11 that his niece attended Augsburg University and planned to use her degree to follow her dreams of becoming a kindergarten teacher.

"She worked so hard to be a teacher; she was going to graduate almost a year early," Siebsen said. "She was an employee of TCU schools working as a KidZone leader (before and after child care), [and] she also worked as a preschool aid in the district. She was so loved by all of her kiddos. She was so loved by anyone that met her. She did all this while taking more than a full-time class load at Augsburg."

A spokesperson from Augsburg University told KARE 11 the school was "deeply saddened" by Mach's untimely death.

"The Augsburg community is deeply saddened by Kailey’s tragic passing this weekend, and we offer our profound condolences to her family, friends, professors, classmates, and all who were close to her."

According to Siebsen, Mach was also a very involved with her church youth group in Le Center, and was preparing for Bible camp this summer.

"She was such a great person to everyone she met," he said, adding, "She brought so much light and love to our lives."

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and State Fire Marshal's Office.

