Woman dies after tree falls on vehicle in Gem County

Gem County Dispatch says two women were camping when the storm hit the area Tuesday night. They sought refuge in a vehicle.

According to the Gem County Dispatch, the two women were at the Antelope Campground near Sage Hen Reservoir when the storm blew through, toppling several trees in the area. They sought refuge in a vehicle.

Authorities says the upper part of a tree fell on the vehicle.

One woman died at the scene, while the other was flown by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. No word on her condition.

Dispatch says the names of the two women are not being released at this time.