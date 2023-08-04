Crash in Riggins leaves one woman dead

After the impact, the trailer caught fire and the Chevy was pushed down an embankment.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-vehicle crash that happened north of Riggins on Thursday night.

According to Idaho State Police, a 62-year-old man from Nez Perce was driving a tractor trailer with four cars, traveling northbound on Highway 95. He crossed onto the center line into the opposing lane and struck a 54-year-old woman driving a 2022 Chevy Trax head on at milepost 211.

After the impact, the trailer caught fire and the Chevy was pushed down an embankment. The man was able to escape with minor injuries, ISP said.

The woman, who is from Whitebird, has not been identified. She later died in the hospital.

The accident is under investigation by ISP.

