Woman dies after being struck by car in Garden City

A 78-year-old woman was struck by a car traveling westbound on Chinden Boulevard.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A 78-year-old woman was killed on Tuesday after being hit by a car on Chinden Boulevard near Millstone Road, Garden City Police said.

According to a news release by police, a preliminary investigation into the accident discovered the woman lost items from the bed of her truck and went to retrieve them from the road. When she entered the road, she was hit by a car traveling westbound and then another car collided with the car that hit the woman.

Police responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

The collision is still under investigation by Garden City Police and the area remains closed.

"This is a tragic event that will dramatically impact all parties involved. Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, and the others involved as well. This is a stark reminder of how fragile life can be," Garden City Police Lt. Tom Patterson said.

Watch more Local News: