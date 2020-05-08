Woman, 22, killed in crash near Kimberly

Police said a juvenile driving a grain hauler crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a GMC Yukon head-on, killing the SUV's driver.

KIMBERLY, Idaho — A 22-year-old woman died at the scene of a crash north of the town of Kimberly Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Idaho State Police, a juvenile was driving a grain hauler east on Highway 50 just before 2 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a GMC Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon, identified as Karissa L. Taylor of Kimberly, died at the scene of the crash, police said.

The juvenile was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley in Twin Falls.

Investigators said neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Idaho Transportation Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire Department, and Magic Valley EMS.

Both lanes of travel were blocked for more than three hours. The highway has since reopened.

Police have not said if the juvenile could face any charges.

