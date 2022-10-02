Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River

It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards.

The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.

The event has continued to garner more interest and has become a new Boise tradition for the first weekend of October; it is also open to anyone who wants to dress up and get a little "witchy" ahead of Halloween.

Spectators can bring their families to watch all the "hocus pocus" from the bridges or beaches along the river, for those not wanting to get wet.

"The more the merrier," the Facebook event page said, "and how awesome would it be to flood the Boise river with a bunch of witches?!?"

