Blowing snow closes I-84 near Utah border

The closure stretches from the junction with Interstate 86 east of Burley to the state border.

IDAHOME, Idaho — A section of Interstate 84 is completely shut down Monday morning after icy conditions and blowing snow left the road unsafe for driving.

The closure stretches from the junction with Interstate 86 east of Burley to the Utah border.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, snow is blowing and drifting across the highway, and the pavement is slick. In some places, snow is completely covering the road.

Travelers should expect delays or take another route. It's unclear when the highway will be completely reopened.