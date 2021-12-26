Winter weather advisories, road closures in southern and eastern Idaho

A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern and eastern Idaho until Monday evening, eastern Idaho is experiencing multiple road closures.

BOISE, Idaho — Update: Westbound I-84 has reopened. US 93 between Carey and Arco has closed.

U.S and state highways, along with a section of I-84 are closed in eastern Idaho as both eastern and southern Idaho experience winter weather advisories that remain in effect until Monday at 5 p.m.

Sections of U.S highways 20 and 26, along with state highways 32, 33, 34, 47, and 87 are closed in eastern Idaho.

While both directions of I-15 have reopened in eastern Idaho, westbound I-84 remains closed from mile marker 11 to 58.

Idaho State Police (ISP) encourages the public to delay their travel plans if road conditions are poor.

To view current road closures and conditions, people can visit 511.idaho.gov.

These road closers come as both eastern and southern Idaho face winter weather advisories until Monday, Dec. 27 at 5 p.m. with 1-4 inches of snowfall in most areas and 2-6 inches for locations in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

According to NWS, people should expect slick road conditions and reduced visibility which could impact holiday travel.

Additionally, the Treasure and Magic valley are expecting extreme low temperatures from Monday evening until Thursday morning, with overnight lows in the single digits and potentially below zero in some areas and highs expected to range from ten to twenty degrees above zero. However, wind speeds are expected to remain below 10 mph.

People can learn more by visiting Boise's National Weather Service website.

