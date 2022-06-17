Midvale man missing, 'likely lost and unable to find his way home,' Boise P.D. says

William, 79, showed up at an old address for a family member in Boise, then disappeared again.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police on Friday afternoon began looking for a missing vulnerable adult who, they say, disappeared a second time after showing up at an old address for a family member.

William, 79, is from Midvale and is "likely lost and unable to find his way home," Boise Police said in a post on Twitter.

He is driving a 2004 Toyota Camry with Idaho license plate W 0716U. The Boise Police Department says it's unknown where William may be headed next, and he does not have his medication with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS or at the Crime Stoppers website.

