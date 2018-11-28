The gates installed by a pair of Texas billionaire brothers on an Idaho Forest Service road through their property near Bogus Basin are illegal, according to the Idaho Wildlife Federation.

Dan and Farris Wilks have raised the hackles of hunters and other outdoor recreationists who rely on access to Idaho public lands after their controversial purchases of vast swaths of private land in the state.

The tensions raised by the Wilkses have reached a fever pitch as of late, with the installation of gates on Forest System road 374 - known as Boise Ridge Road - by their company, DF Development LLC. They recently put up sets of bright orange gates on the popularly-traveled Forest Service road through their property just miles from Bogus Basin, surrounded by the Boise National Forest, and "No Trespassing" signs on their private property.

MORE: Public lands access clashes with private property rights as Wilkses lock up land

For decades, outdoors enthusiasts have used FS 374 to get through Boise County to reach their favorite hunting spots and recreation destinations.

The Idaho Wildlife Federation has also taken notice. On the heels of a recent report by KTVB's Morgan Boydston, the IWF on Wednesday said the gates violate Idaho law, based on records they received in response to a records request with the Forest Service.

The IWF said deeds from past landowners show the Wilkses illegally gated FS 374. The group said they found deeds from the landowners granting easements for sections of the road for public use in perpetuity. Those easements also apply to the sections of road that DF Development installed gates on.

Boise County commissioners previously told KTVB that Boise Ridge Road was built using public dollars, and IWF found its maintenance has been funded using taxpayers' money. They say the road was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s for "the purpose of public use and fire management."

ALSO: Texas billionaire brothers put up gates, no trespassing signs on Forest Service road in Idaho

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Wilderness Society and shared with the IWF found taxpayers have been picking up the tab to maintain the road for almost 90 years.

"DF Development has never had the right to close or install gates on the Boise Ridge Road, because it belongs to the public," Brian Brooks, executive director of the Idaho Wildlife Federation, said. "These out-of-state folks have a lot of nerve coming into Idaho and gating a road that was built and paid for by the public."

In turn, the IWF is seeking a remedy through the Idaho Legislature.

The group is proposing legislation this upcoming session relating to history with the Wilkses. They want to make blocking access to public lands, roads and easements a civil offense, not just criminal. They say it would empower Idahoans to tackle this in court rather than it being in the hands of a government entity that has other issues to deal with.

"Counties are strapped for resources, especially rural counties where these violations are happening," Brooks said. "Choosing to derail county budgets to prosecute billionaires over access issues, while burdened with more heinous crimes, is not financially practical. It's time we give citizens legal recourse to enforce public access.

"By adding a civil remedy to the existing law we can save taxpayer dollars and mobilize enforcement procedures faster."

© 2018 KTVB