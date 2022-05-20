Wildland Firefighter Foundation opens Boise headquarters

During the last fire season, Idahoans donated more than $10,000 to WFF. The new Boise facility includes exhibits to honor fallen wildland firefighters.

BOISE, Idaho — The Wildland Firefighter Foundation (WFF) celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Boise headquarters Friday.

WFF's facility includes exhibits to honor fallen wildland firefighters. The largest Honor Guard presentation in wildfire history happened during Friday's celebration, as 40 honor guards from agencies across the United States paid tribute to the walls of honor.

The foundation helps wildland firefighters who are hurt and helps the families of deceased firefighters. WFF offers grief and bereavement counseling, as well as mental health assistance through the foundation's "One Foot in the Black" program.

During the Gem State's last fire season, the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) said residents were curious how they could help and support wildland firefighters. IDL recommended people donate to WFF.

The response to IDL's recommendation was significant, with more than $10,000 donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.

WFF relies on donations to provide its tragedy assistance programs as a charitable organization.

The fire season has already started in the western United States - with fires recently hitting New Mexico, Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas - despite not yet making its annual appearance in the Gem State. The IDL said it expects Idahoans will once again want to donate to WFF as summer approaches.

To donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, visit the WFF website by clicking here.

WFF's new Boise headquarters is located at 2933 West Airport Way.

