Firefighters eye coming weather in fight against growing Woodhead Fire

An inversion of smoke helped slow the wildfire's growth, but windy conditions and unstable weather patterns are on the way.

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Fire crews contending with a large wildfire near Cambridge caught a break Wednesday as an inversion slowed the flames, but warn that coming weather could create conditions for rapid fire growth.

Unstable weather patterns and dry thunderstorms - which could bring lightning and no rain - are predicted over the next several days. A Red Flag Warning for high winds is also in effect both Thursday and Friday.

The Woodhead Fire is currently measured at 95,490 acres, with 39% containment. More than 300 firefighters are now assigned to the blaze.

The fire is currently spreading to the north and east, with little movement to the south and west, where crews have been conducting suppression efforts.

Evacuations are currently in place for Seid Creek, East Pine/Pine Estates, Advent Gulch, upper Rush Creek, Cow Creek, Upper Dale, Paradise Flat, North Hornet, and West Mill Creek. Residents in those areas are asked to contact the Washinton County Sheriff's Office for an escort back in if they need to care for animals.

Everyone else is asked to stay out of the fire area.