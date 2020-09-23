Windy conditions expected Wednesday as crews fight Woodhead Fire

The windy weather will create conditions ripe for fire growth, but crews could get an advantage Thursday with the cooler temperatures and possible rain.

CAMBRIDGE, Idaho — Firefighting crews assigned to the Woodhead Fire will be contending with strong winds Wednesday ahead of an expected cold front.

The windy weather will create conditions ripe for fire growth, but crews could get an advantage Thursday with the cooler temperatures and possible rain.

The Woodhead Fire, which has been burning for more than two weeks near Cambridge, is currently measured at 93,307 acres and 45% containment.

More than 300 people are currently assigned to the fire, along with six water-dropping helicopters.

Firefighters conducted small burnouts to remove fuels Tuesday in Ditch Creek and in upper Olive Creek. The Council-Cuprum Road has been reopened to traffic, but that could change unexpectedly due to fire activity and weather concerns.

#WoodheadFire Council-Cuprum Rd update

Adams County SO opened the Council-Cuprum Road to through traffic. ⚠️ The endowment lands west of Council are closed and Payette NF closure remains. Road blocks remain in place to remind travelers to stay on the Council-Cuprum Road. pic.twitter.com/KKhdGDEkO7 — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) September 23, 2020

Highway 71 and the adjacent county roads are also open, but everyone is asked to stay off the burned land alongside.

Likewise, the endowment lands west of Council are closed, and the Payette National Forest closure remains in effect. A map of the closed national forest lands is available here. Roadblocks remain set up on Mill Creek, Ditch Creek, Wildhorse, and Crooked River Roads.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews estimate it will not be completely contained until early October.