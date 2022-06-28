Willow Creek Fire in Eastern Oregon closes section of I-84

I-84 temporarily closed from Ontario to Baker City as firefighters respond to the Willow Creek Fire that is estimated to be 15 thousand acres.

ONTARIO, Ore. — Update: ODOT reported at 11 p.m. that I-84 is back open.

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) reported that firefighters are responding to a wildfire near Vale Oregon, Tuesday evening.

BLM, Forest Service, and local firefighters are working to contain the Willow Creek Fire. At 9:51 p.m. BLM estimated the fire to be 15 thousand acres with zero containment. At 10:21 p.m. NWS Boise estimated that the fire is over 30 thousand acres.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) closed I-84 from Ontario to Baker City due to smoke.

The fire was reported on private land after 4 p.m before crossing on to Vale BLM managed lands after 7 p.m, according to BLM.

The fire is burning northeast of vale in grass and sagebrush with no structures threatened and no evacuation orders in place.

According to BLM the current suppression response involves: nine Vale BLM engines, two engines from the Payette National Forest, two engines each from Burns and Boise (Idaho) BLM, ground resources from Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Vale Rural Fire Department, two water tenders and two dozers. Multiple aircraft, including Air Attack, Single Engine Air Tankers and Large Air Tankers were assisting resources on the ground. More ground and aviation resources across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho are en route.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

🔥 Wondering what that smell is? The Willow Creek Fire northwest of Ontario is now over 30,000 acres and is producing lots of smoke - you can even see it on satellite. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/6JLUzJVLY0 — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 29, 2022