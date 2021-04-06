Wildfire reported between Horseshoe Bend and Placerville

The fire was reported in Boise County at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

HORSESHOE BEND, IDAHO, Idaho — Editor's Note: The above video discusses what people can do to prevent wildfires from starting this summer.

A 25-acre wildfire has been reported in Boise County, between the communities of Horseshoe Bend and Placerville.

Crews responded to the wildfire Monday evening, which has been dubbed the Harris Fire. The fire is located near Flint Creek and Canyon Creek, west of Placerville.

The fire was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Monday.

According to the Idaho Fire Incident Map, the fire is burning on federal land, managed by the Forest Service.

The Harris Fire is being fueled by brush, pine trees and Douglas fir.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Currently, much of the Gem State is experiencing drought conditions. As of May 27, 79.9% of Idaho is in some form of drought, ranging from moderate to exceptional drought.

Officials with the National Interagency Fire Center said the Gem State will be in an increased fire risk through September, with the risk peaking in July and August.

The Forest Service has urged recreationists to be extremely careful this summer when on public lands, due to the hot weather and dry fuel conditions. The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes parts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, moved the fire danger to "very high."

Idaho Governor Brad Little previously said he is worried about the lack of resources that the Gem State and other western states have while facing widespread drought.