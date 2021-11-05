Looking back on the Table Rock fire ahead of wildfire season

It took an army of firefighters using every resource available to fight it. Their heroic efforts are credited with preventing the loss of dozens of nearby homes.

BOISE, Idaho — As part of Fire Awareness Week at KTVB, the team is looking back at major fires that have affected the Treasure Valley over the last several decades.

We're looking back on how they started, the damage they caused and what we learned from them to be better prepared for the next big one.

On the night of June 29, 2016, a massive fire broke out in the Boise Foothills at iconic Table Rock. The fire burned thousands of acres and a family's home that they have lives in for more than 60 years.

Steve Danielson's home had been the family's residence since the 1950s. The day after the fire, he surveyed the rubble and talked about the harrowing moments of the night before.

"The hill was on fire and my step daughter came in the house and yelled 'Get up and get out!'" Danielson said. "So we were yelling to get up and get out and got out of the house. Got in the car with the dogs, didn't know where the cats were and went down the hill."

It was later determined that the Table Rock fire was started with a Roman Candle, a type of firework that ejects one or more stars or exploding shells.

Dennis Doan, former chief of the Boise Fire Department, lived very close to Table Rock. He first got the call from his wife, who saw it start in their front yard.

It took an army of firefighters using every resource available to fight it. Their heroic efforts are credited with preventing the loss of dozens of nearby homes.