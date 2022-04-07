Talon Fire: Wildfire near Birds of Prey Center south of Boise

BOISE, Idaho —
A wildfire has been reported at Talon Lane, near the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise.
The incident began around 8:17 p.m. Monday night.
Boise Fire and Ada County deputies initially responded to the incident, but the fire burned onto land protected by Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and is now under unified command. BLM dispatched four engines and a dozer to the fire.
BLM is reporting that the forward momentum of the fire has been knocked down.
The fire is estimated to be 60 acres, and is burning in grass and sage brush, according to BLM.
National Weather Service Boise (NWS) reported that their weather radar will be shutdown to to the proximity of the fire.
This is an ongoing incident, check back for more details.
