Wildfire burning north of Moscow continues to threaten buildings

The fire is being called the Idlers Fire and it's burning 150 acres. So far, it is not contained.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A wildfire started burning three miles north of Moscow, Idaho around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the City of Moscow. The Idaho Department of Lands said Tuesday morning it is still threatening buildings in the area.

The fire is being called the Idlers Fire and it's burning 150 acres. So far, it is not contained.

There are Level 3 evacuations issued for Idlers Rest, West Twin Roads and Moscow Mountain Road. IDL said one home was lost in the fire, as of Tuesday morning. The fire is not impacting the Idler's Rest recreation area.

Moscow Rural Fire Department, Moscow Fire Department, Pullman and Whitman County fire crews are all on scene. Emergency responders are asking that people avoid the area and to not fly drones near the fire.

A Type 3 incident management team will take over for the crews at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those displaced by the fire or affected may go to the Red Cross shelter at the Latah County Fairgrounds for shelter, food and water.

In a Facebook post from the City of Moscow, they said the fire has burned significant land and multiple structures.