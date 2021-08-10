Everyone within two miles of the 19000 block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton, has been ordered to leave.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were still in effect Saturday morning for an area northeast of Colorado Springs while crews responded to a wildfire that started the day before.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), everyone within a two-mile radius of the 19000 block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton, must evacuate. An additional one-mile radius is under a pre-evacuation notice.

The Birdseye Fire was last measured at 21.6 acres, EPCSO said.

The sheriff's office said one structure has burned and 10-15 are threatened in El Paso and Elbert counties. Multiple people have been evacuated, as well as some horses and dogs.

The Patriot Learning Center at 11990 Swingline Road is open to evacuees, and the Calhan Fairgrounds is available for animals, EPCSO said.

The Elbert County Sheriff's Office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Calhan Police and Fire, Colorado State Patrol, Falcon Fire, Cimarron Hills Fire, Peyton Fire and Colorado Springs Fire are responding, EPCSO said.

Residents are being told to call 911 only if they are in immediate danger.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

