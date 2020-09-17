When will smoke from fires across the West go away in the Treasure Valley and southern Idaho?

The lingering smoke in the valley could be cleared out in the coming days.

BOISE, Idaho — In what may feel like a rare occasion, there may be hope and relief on the way. Albeit, it's only in the form of a low-pressure front that'll push out the lingering smoke from the Treasure Valley and southern Idaho.

On Saturday, a low-pressure system will move in from the west. It'll bring breezy conditions a chance of rain and thunderstorms, which could help clear the smoke in the Treasure Valley. Get the latest weather forecast here.

Thanks to upper-level winds, smoke from those fires has moved into the Treasure Valley and high-pressure conditions have trapped that smoke in the valley.

To keep up with the fires that are burning on the West Coast and the Pacific Northwest, use these interactive maps to see reported fires.

