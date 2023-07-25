Campground in area damaged by Moose Fire reopens for day use

The Wallace Lake campground on the Salmon-Challis National Forest remains closed to overnight camping. It's also in a region where fire danger is now very high.

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — A campground burned over by a large wildfire last year in east-central Idaho has reopened for day use, but visitors to the area are urged to exercise caution in that area, especially as fire danger in the region is now considered very high.

The Moose Fire, which scorched more than 200 square miles northwest of Salmon, burned over the Wallace Lake Campground in September 2022. Earlier this year, officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest announced that the campground would be closed through the month of July because of hazardous, fire-weakened trees and other damage that needed repair. While it is now open for day use, the campground remains closed to overnight camping.

The 2022 Moose Fire area is to the northwest of the Hayden Fire, which is currently burning about 18 miles from Leadore. In addition to staying away from active wildfire areas, Salmon-Challis National Forest officials urge visitors to be aware of possible hazards in and adjacent to burned areas. They also advise that forest visitors must be prepared to stay longer than expected due to changing circumstances. For example, wind can blow damaged trees across roadways and rain can wash debris across roads. Items to consider include:

Adequate food, water, clothing, sleeping bags and other provisions needed in case of inclement weather and extended stay is necessary in the area of travel.

Chainsaw and fuel, handsaw, and shovel, in case threes or other debris block road access.

Inform someone you know about where you’re going and when you plan to be back.

Bring communication devices you know will work in the area where you plan to travel, whether it’s a cell phone, satellite phone or satellite emergency notification device.

Mudslides and falling debris are more apt to occur when subjected to wind and/or rain after a fire. The Forest Service advises drivers to continually be on the lookout for damaged roads, and to be extra cautious if traveling at night or other periods of low visibility. Damaged road surfaces may not be marked.

Also, fire danger is now rated as “Very High” in the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest. In areas of "Very High" fire danger, fires can start from most causes and spread rapidly with a quick increase in intensity.

If you are planning a camping, hiking or ATV trip, Forest Service officials urge you to be cautious about actions that could cause a wildfire:

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground.

Keep vehicles off dry grass.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. "If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave."

Always use a campfire ring or fire pan when building a campfire.

Always carry a shovel and fire extinguisher.

Never shoot into dry vegetation and make sure you're shooting in a safe location. The shooting of exploding targets is not allowed on National Forest lands in the Intermountain Region.

Fireworks are illegal at all times on public lands.

Refrain from smoking in wooded, grassy or brushy areas. Make sure your cigarette is fully extinguished before leaving the area.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.