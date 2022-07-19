'Very high' fire danger in Central Idaho

The heightened danger rating indicates fires can spread rapidly and quickly intensify right after they start. Campers are urged to be extremely careful.

SALMON, Idaho — The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone has moved to Very High Fire Danger, and officials with the Salmon-Challis National Forest urge people on camping, hiking or off-roading trips to be mindful about actions that could cause a wildfire.

Very High Fire Danger indicates fires can start from most causes, and small fires can spread and become larger, more intense fires soon after they ignite, often with long-distance spotting and fire whirls. Those fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

The Boise and Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management districts also list fire danger as Very High.

Salmon-Challis N.F. public affairs officer Amy Baumer advises that it's your job and responsibility to maintain and extinguish all campfires. Also:

Never leave a campfire unattended. If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave. Add water, stir the ashes and make sure all embers are out.

Use a campfire ring or fire pan when building a campfire.

Recreational shooting: Never shoot into dry vegetation and always make sure you're shooting in a safe location. The use of exploding targets is not allowed on National Forest System lands in Idaho.

Refrain from smoking in wooded, grassy or brushy areas. Make sure your cigarette is fully out before leaving the area.

Fireworks are illegal on public lands. That includes every forest and every campsite.

Make sure your vehicle is maintained and there's nothing dragging on the ground. A loose safety chain or dangling muffler can send sparks into dry vegetation. Keep vehicles off dry grass.

Always carry a shovel and fire extinguisher.

Check with your local ranger station before heading out on your trip to get the most up-to-date information on fire danger and fire restrictions. Current conditions on the Salmon-Challis National Forest are also listed here.

Unmanned aircraft -- drones -- should not be flown near or around wildfires. (More information about the use of unmanned aircraft on National Forest System lands.)

Anyone who starts a wildfire, even by accident, may be held liable for damages and the cost of fighting the fire.

The Central Idaho Dispatch Zone includes Lemhi County, most of Custer County and the eastern portion of Valley County. To report a wildfire, call Central Idaho Dispatch Center at 208-756-5157 or 911 as soon as possible.

To report a wildfire in southwest Idaho, call 208-384-3400. In South Central Idaho, call 208-886-2373.

In southwest Idaho, fire danger is High in the Snake River and Foothills areas and in the Owyhee Canyonlands. As of Tuesday, the Boise National Forest listed fire danger as Moderate. No fire-related closures or restrictions are listed for the Payette National Forest. That could change at any time as hot, dry weather conditions continue.